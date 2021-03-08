COVID-19 exposed rampant loneliness in America. Can housing design combat it?

After a year of lockdowns and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling lonelier and more isolated than ever. Left primarily in our homes and apartments, we have felt our worlds shrink down to the space within our walls. This is mostly the pandemic’s fault. But, according to architect Andreas Tjeldflaat, it’s also the fault of the way our homes have been designed.

Housing has been disconnected from its social function, according to Tjeldflaat, founder of Framlab, an architectural research and design studio based in New York and Bergen, Norway. “This incentivizes the development of cookie-cutter studios and one-bedroom apartments in order to maximize rentable square meters and return-on-investment,” he explains, via email. “A financial optimization mindset will typically discount the social value of shared spaces within and between buildings and neglect the social implications correlated with factors such as building size and housing density.”

To counter the isolation that this model creates, Tjeldflaat has developed a new housing concept that uses the roughly 20% of space within apartment buildings dedicated to hallways, stairs, and other circulation to create space for social interaction. He calls his alternative approach Open House, a kit-of-parts system that seeks to recalibrate the division and distribution of space within multifamily residential buildings.

Inspired by Scandinavian cohousing models, the design increases the potential for social encounters by dedicating more square footage to the transitional space between the housing and the street, and between individual apartments and their shared hallways and staircases. Each unit has a large entrance area connecting to a hall or stairway, sort of like a front porch on a single-family home. Through the use of a retractable wall, this entrance area can either be closed off from the common areas of the hall or stairway or opened up to create a more fluid space where public and private spheres blend. Built-in seating is there to encourage residents to use it like a front porch, a semi-private space where they can still see and interact with neighbors.

“The flexible partitions enable the residents to regulate their level of engagement with the social programming of the common areas,” Tjeldflaat says. “In an open configuration the common area becomes a continuous extension of the unit, while a closed configuration enables the resident to retreat for privacy.”

The design of Open House is more than just a hopeful vision for a more social future. It was informed by Tjeldflaat’s experience working as an auxiliary nurse at a psychiatric hospital, where he saw just how much the subtle elements of space, access, and movement can affect people.