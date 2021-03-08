A primer on the history of sexual harassment—and why it deserves a place in diversity training

Last fall, I taught a new class called “#MeToo: A Cultural History” at Miami University. To my surprise, more than half of the 40 students in this humanities elective were business majors. Several had been inspired to take the class by the #MeToo movement . Others enrolled after having already experienced various forms of workplace sexual harassment. Why are young women entering the workforce in the 2020s still encountering pervasive sexual harassment, and what can we do about it?

To eradicate sexual harassment, we need to understand the historical context in which it developed. Diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts succeed to the extent that we understand their place within a long history of institutional racism, initiating these programs in order to show we value them. Why, then, should we expect to stamp out sexual harassment with an annual HR training rather than with a deeper understanding of structural sexism in the workplace?

Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination. That is what makes it illegal under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, as affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1986 in Meritor Savings Bank v. Vinson. But, as Yale legal scholar Reva Siegel explains in her 2003 paper, sexual harassment is also a social practice, with a very long history dating back as long as women have worked outside their own homes.

Throughout the 19th century, most women who worked for pay did so as domestic servants, an employment setting in which women regularly endured sexual assault and harassment at the hands of their employers with little to no recourse. Sexual assault was also a foundational element of enslavement, and, since the early 19th century, Black women have led the fight against harassment and assault. To be more effective, sexual harassment trainings should also include discussions of intersectionality.

Women employed in factories most often worked in sex-segregated industries, such as textiles, under all-powerful male bosses. Sexual assault was rampant there, too, as Progressive Era reformers regularly pointed out. But female laborers held such tenuous places in both the factory and the labor movement that they did not organize against sexual assault, especially since women themselves tended to be blamed for it.

By the early 20th century, women entered offices as secretaries. Previously “secretary” had been a male job, sort of like an apprentice, but the job became feminized thanks to new devices like the typewriter, which gave rise to a whole new category of mundane tasks for which women were deemed uniquely suited. As anyone who has watched Mad Men knows, secretaries also typically functioned as “office wives” to male bosses—fetching coffee, buying anniversary gifts, and sometimes performing consensual and nonconsensual sex acts.