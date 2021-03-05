Your next bike could be a Porsche

When you think of Porsche, you almost certainly are picturing a sleek sports car. But now the German car manufacturer is trying out something completely different: an electric bicycle.

Alongside the launch of its Taycan Cross Turismo, the latest version of its electric vehicle (EV) model, Porsche has introduced two electric bikes: the eBike Sport and eBike Cross. The bikes are made in collaboration with German e-bike company Rotwild, with a design inspired by the Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle that premiered in 2019. The Porsche eBike Sport is “perfect for daily rides,” the company says, while the Cross is better fit for rougher riding, “off the beaten path and away from roads.”

E-bikes have seen a boon in popularity, sparked by the pandemic. In June 2020, e-bike sales in the U.S. had already increased 190% compared to the previous year. As of February, e-bike sales now account for 17% of all bicycle sales made in the EU. While the EV market is growing, too, the share electric vehicles take up of all car sales is still small: Electric vehicle sales are expected to account for 3% of global car sales in 2020.

The e-bike surge has pushed big brands like Harley Davidson and, now, Porsche, into the e-bike market, and spurred e-bike subscriptions for those who don’t want to drop a few thousand dollars at once. E-bikes can range from about $1,500 to $4,000. In Europe, the average cost is about 2,000 euros, or $2,374.

The Porsche e-bikes—like a Porsche—will cost you more: The eBike Sport has a recommended retail price of $10,700, and the eBike Cross of $8,549. (Those aren’t the most expensive e-bikes you can get, though; the top model of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team V11 e-bike will cost you $12,000.)

For those Porsche price tags, you’ll get e-bikes with full suspension carbon frames and parts from well-known electric bike manufacturers like a Shimano motor, Magura brakes, and in the Cross, a hydraulically adjustable Crankbrothers seat. Both models come in three frame sizes, and will be available at Porsche dealers, the Porsche online shop, and select bicycle retailers beginning at the end of March.