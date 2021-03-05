Exclusive: Safeway unveils remote-controlled food delivery carts

If you’re a Safeway customer in Northern California, your grocery delivery person might soon seem a bit clunky.

That’s because it’s a remote-controlled, zero-emission delivery cart.

Albertsons Companies, which owns the Safeway chain of supermarkets, is joining forces with Tortoise to have what is essentially a robot bring food and household items to homes within a three-mile radius of a Safeway. Tests are running at stores in the California towns of Tracy and Windsor.

A remote control operator in the store uses a camera and speakers to navigate the battery-powered robot to your house. The cart, which can hold as much as 120 pounds, carries orders for two households and travels an average speed of 3 mph. When it arrives at your home, you get a text to say it’s there and the operator unlocks the container with your order.

During the pilot program, a human will escort the delivery cart.

“We have been looking for technologies that allow us to serve customers faster and better,” Chris Rupp, Albertsons Companies executive vice president and chief customer and digital officer, tells Fast Company. “For now, we have a human involved to translate what the robot is doing.”