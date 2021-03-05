There’s a surprising wrinkle in the quest to plant 68 billion trees

Workers lay the cones out on racks, and flip them every day or two as they watch for the cones to start to open. When the cones are fully open, they go in a 90-degree Fahrenheit kiln to keep them open until the next day. Then they’re tossed in a giant tumbler that shakes the seeds out into boxes, and the seeds go in another machine that helps sort them by size. A preliminary x-ray shows which seeds are viable. Some seeds are cleaned by hand. After lab tests to make sure that the seeds can grow, they eventually end up in a giant walk-in freezer where they wait to be planted.

The process is complex, and it’s one reason why large-scale reforestation in the U.S. will be challenging. Around 133 million acres of land that were once covered in forest are available to be reforested now; on that land, there’s room for 68 billion trees. Because trees suck up CO2 as they grow, they could play a crucial role in fighting climate change. There’s bipartisan support for massive tree planting, and many companies have also started funding reforestation as a way to offset their own carbon footprints. But a new study points out an important bottleneck: right now, we don’t have enough seedlings to plant. To meet even half of the country’s potential for reforestation, nurseries would have to more than double their current production.

The challenge starts with collecting seeds. “There are just very few people who know how to do this,” says Austin Rempel, forest restoration manager at the nonprofit American Forests, which worked on the new study with The Nature Conservancy and several other partners. In many states, he says, there might be three or four people with the right skills. “It’s really hard to find people who are still collecting seed. Since it’s so competitive, no one’s really willing to even give you the phone number of their seed collectors, because they want that person working for them. And then the seed collectors don’t want to reveal where their seed trees are, because someone will come and steal them.”

For some species of trees, collecting seeds requires climbing to the top. And the harvesting has to happen at the right moment. “The foresters are watching their trees for about a year in advance to know if there’s a good cone crop coming,” Rempel says. “Then they start to gear up for a cone collection when they know the cones will start ripening. And then it gets more and more tense as the date approaches because you really only have this short window of time where the seeds are viable.”

Jessica Huang, the state seed bank manager at the reforestation center in Davis, says that a warm weekend might suddenly make pine cones start to open, so she’ll have to rush to find arborists who can climb trees to collect them. The seasonal, unpredictable nature of the work makes it harder to build up a workforce. The process differs by location, but always requires specialized knowledge. “Where I am, in Colorado, I talked to a seed collector whose entire job is going around and collecting seeds from places where squirrels have hidden them,” says Rempel.