NYSE Buzz: What to know about the new ETF that tracks hot stocks on social media

After video game retailer GameStop’s quadruple-digit, Reddit-driven rally caught institutional investors completely off guard in January, Wall Street is adding a new weapon to its arsenal: An exchange-traded fund that tracks stocks heating up on social media.

Here’s what to know:

What is it?

The ETF, dubbed “Buzz,” is based on the Buzz NextGen AI U.S. Sentiment Leaders Index. The index is powered by artificial intelligence, which was developed to trawl social media, news articles, and blogs including Twitter, Reddit, Yahoo Finance, and StockTwits to identify which stocks are generating hype. Its natural language processing algorithms can isolate a comment about a stock, discern whether the comment is positive or negative, and then rank stocks by degree of positivity and prevalence in discussions.

The algorithms are fed a starting list of 250 to 350 stocks, which meet two criteria: They have at least a $5 billion market capitalization, and they’ve been getting consistent and diverse mentions on social media in the past year. Each month the algorithm ranks these stocks, and the top 75 make up the index.

When does it launch?

The ETF debuted on the New York Stock Exchange today as the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF. Its top 10 holdings currently include DraftKings, Twitter, Ford, Facebook, Amazon, American Airlines, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Netflix, and Tesla.

How’s the buzz on “Buzz” so far?

Buzz has a high-profile cheerleader in Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who backed the ETF in its early stages and recently circulated a quirky promotional clip: