L.A. loses 100 billion gallons of water a year. This park is helping recapture it

Water is the quintessential paradox of Los Angeles. For decades, the water system in arid and drought-prone L.A. has relied on water pumped in from outside sources at great financial , social , and environmental expense. But the water it gets for free—through rain and snowmelt off nearby mountains—is mostly ignored and sent flowing speedily through its stormwater drains and the channelized Los Angeles River out into the Pacific Ocean. An estimated 100 billion gallons of water is lost every year in Los Angeles County.

A new park design is attempting to show that L.A. doesn’t have to buy all its water from outside, and it doesn’t have to throw away the water it naturally gets for free. Through a reengineered system of storm drains, pumps, and two lakes that gradually recharge the area’s groundwater, the park is using environmentally conscious design to improve L.A.’s relationship with water.

Though water scarcity is fundamental to the identity of Los Angeles, it is hardly unique to Southern California. As climate change results in more common and extreme weather events, from floods to droughts, communities and governments around the world need to rethink their entire approach to water. Doing more to reduce water usage, and better harvesting the water each place has, will be essential. L.A. is taking some major steps with this new approach to parks.

The design is the first phase of a major renovation of Earvin “Magic” Johnson park, located in unincorporated Los Angeles County land in the South L.A. community of Willowbrook. Near the intersection of two major interstate highways, Willowbrook is a lower-income neighborhood that’s been underserved for years. The 126-acre park was originally designed in the 1980s and is the largest open space in South L.A., which has made it a popular but heavily used public space. “It was primarily turf and trees,” says Gary Lai, principal and director of regenerative design at the planning, design, and landscape architecture firm AHBE | MIG, the project’s prime design consultant. “This is a park that was underdesigned and overutilized for the last 30 years.”

The new design exchanges the old irrigation-heavy design for a more regionally appropriate landscape, with drought-tolerant plants and a marsh-like lakeshore that naturally filters pollutants and bacteria from the stormwater coming onto the site. The first phase of the renovation, which was completed in January, acts as a stormwater collecting point for 375 acres of the local watershed. One of a growing network of groundwater recharge sites in greater L.A., the park is part of a paradigm shift.

“It is somewhat inconceivable that we spend all the money that we do importing water from the Colorado River and Northern California simply to put it in the ground and irrigate turf and plants,” says Dan Lafferty, deputy director of Los Angeles County Public Works. “The more that we can utilize our existing local sources and reduce the reliance on sources that are so far from L.A. County, the greater our resiliency is.”