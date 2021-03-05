Why former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario’s next act is fake meat

Last June, Rose Marcario shocked many when she stepped down after six years as CEO of Patagonia . Her tenure there, 12 years in total, included improving its supply chains and streamlining production, developing new material technologies, expanding its Free Trade certified standards, and investing in regenerative agriculture. She established the company’s sustainable food offshoot Patagonia Provisions, as well as Worn Wear, the company’s e-commerce market for used goods, focusing on reducing waste and extending the life of its gear. And in 2018, the innovative company launched Action Works, a digital platform that’s part social network, part recruiting tool aimed at connecting its customers with grassroots environmental organizations.

Since Marcario’s departure from Patagonia, many in the business world—particularly in the more socially conscious wing—have wondered: What’s next? Now we have the beginning of that answer, as last month, Marcario officially joined the board of the plant-based meat startup Meati.

“We all want to have a world where people feel good about the work they do every day, and they feel like they’re helping the planet and society instead of hurting it,” says Marcario. “I believe we can create an economy like that, and we should be working towards creating that economy. The food system is one of the most broken systems we have, so it feels like an important place to be and put my energy into.”

Started in 2014 by a group of University of Colorado doctoral students, Meati uses mycelium—the root-like part of mushrooms—to create fungi versions of steak and chicken breasts that look and taste like the real thing. CEO and cofounder Tyler Huggins says that landing Marcario on the company’s board is a dream come true, and that her work has long-been an inspiration. “As we developed this company, we always had Patagonia as our North Star, and the gold standard of what companies can be, and what they should be looking to the future,” says Huggins. “Not only in providing high-quality, uncompromising products, but also standing for something and trying to drive cultural change for the benefit of people and the environment.”

In October 2020, Meati raised a $28 million Series A round led by Acre Venture Partners, including investments from former Annie’s CEO John Foraker (currently cofounder and CEO of the baby-food brand Once Upon A Farm), as well as two of the Sweetgreen cofounders, Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman.

Marcario and Huggins were introduced by Foraker. Huggins then set up a personal tasting last year with Marcario at Chef Evan Funke’s Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles. After the four-course, socially-distanced Meati meal on the Felix patio, Marcario was sold. “It just totally blew me away,” she says. “I’ve looked at a lot of products, in my role helping to start Patagonia Provisions, and I know what’s out there, and this is something totally different.”