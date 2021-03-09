Meet the L.A. banker advising LeBron James, Bono, and Billie Eilish

When Paul Wachter first met Maverick Carter and LeBron James in 2005—two years after the basketball star made his NBA debut—the investment banker immediately knew that he didn’t want to be their financial adviser. He wanted to go into business with them. “What I saw in them was that they were really smart and that they got the idea of building businesses . . . even though they’d never done it,” Wachter recalls. “I could feel that over the years they would turn into really good business people and that we could really build some cool stuff together. And I turned out to be right.”

For 15 years, Wachter has been the behind-the-scenes architect of the duo’s entrepreneurial approach to wealth creation. James has largely eschewed traditional endorsement and licensing deals favored by an earlier generation of sports superstars in favor of taking equity stakes in brands and launching new businesses—culminating last summer in the formation of SpringHill Company, No. 5 of Fast Company’s ranking of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

Wachter’s asset management firm, Main Street Advisors, doesn’t just structure and finance deals. Main Street offers its clients—a roster that includes such high-profile names as Jimmy Iovine, Billie Eilish, Bono, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, Drake, and Dr. Dre—portfolio management and advisory support on their businesses and investments. Main Street also invests (and in some cases acts as a cofounder) in many of its clients’ startups, through a series of funds focused on venture, growth, and private equity investments.

As a result, Wachter and Main Street sit at the center of a sort of keiretsu of buzzy businesses at the crossroads of media, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports. “Paul is a totally unique investor and financial advisor,” says Jimmy Iovine, the music producer and cofounder of Beats Electronics, the headphone maker acquired by Apple in 2014. “He understands the power and impact of the platform he’s created at Main Street Advisors and how he can leverage that platform to benefit his clients and the companies he’s invested in. It’s unlike anything else in the space.”

Like conventional venture capital firms, Main Street brings its founders together to share best practices and trade advice, though Wachter’s introductions have a distinctively Hollywood flavor. For Attn:, an L.A.-based media company backed by Main Street (and Wachter personally), Wachter brokered a meeting with client and friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went on to appear in several popular videos for the site, including a June 2017 clip in which the former California governor chastised then-President Trump for backing out of the Paris climate agreement. Wachter also introduced Attn: cofounder Matthew Segal to Tom Werner, who advised on several projects and served as an executive producer on VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, an Attn:-organized comedy special that ran on ABC in the fall.

Main Street is able to leverage its relationships to give its portfolio companies additional visibility. Main Street invested in Hyperice, a maker of sports recovery technologies (and No. 5 on our 2021 Most Innovative Companies in sports list), and arranged meetings with the NBA, which recently announced its players will have an opportunity to use Hyperice’s massagers courtside. Main Street is also backing Kate Farms, a producer of plant-based drinks. Wachter sent some of the company’s chocolate beverages to client Billie Eilish, who mentioned it in passing in a video interview with Vanity Fair. “There’s this chocolate milk I’ve been drinking, its one of those things that’s a meal in a drink,” the musician, who is vegan, said in response to a question about her current obsessions. “It’s good. It’s called, farm, what . . . Kate Farm?”