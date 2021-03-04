Here’s everything you can find on Paramount Plus

Ready for another streaming service? Well, here it is: ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus has officially launched today. The streaming service is an evolution of the now-defunct CBS All Access. And truthfully, the rename is a step in the right direction from a branding perspective. Naming a service after a movie studio with a long history of beloved content gives it a certain prestige a streaming service named after a TV channel lacks.

But we know what most people care about is the content—and Paramount Plus is launching with a ton of it—both original and back-catalog. Here’s some of what you can expect:

Premium originals

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

76 Days

For Heaven’s Sake

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

The Good Fight

Why Women Kill

No Activity

Star Trek: Discovery

The Stand

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Coyote

Major films

The Aviator

Backstage

Extract

Frida

Fun in Acapulco

Gone Baby Gone

Harlem Nights

I’m Not Scared

Intimate Strangers

Jackie Brown

Jade

Mindhunters

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Night Falls on Manhattan

The Peacemaker

Pootie Tang

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown

Stuntwoman

The Switch

Things We Lost in the Fire

Tommy Boy

An Unfinished Life

Indiana Jones

The Godfather

​Minority Report​

Crocodile Dundee II

Nacho Libre

Shaft

Failure to Launch

Kate & Leopold​

Road to Perdition

The Aviator

Roman Holiday​

Bumblebee

Crawl

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Gemini Man

Like a Boss

Pet Sematary

Playing with Fire

Rocketman

Sonic the Hedgehog

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Skyfall

The Addams Family

Child’s Play

Valley Girl

News

60 Minutes

CBS Sunday Morning

Face the Nation

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS This Morning

Live stream of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

The 24-hour streaming news service CBSN

Sports

Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League

UEFA Europa League

2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship

The Masters Tournament

TV series

Star Trek: The Original Series

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Voyager

S.W.A.T.

Blue Bloods

CSI: Miami

NCIS

Medium

All Rise

The Equalizer

Clarice

Madam Secretary

Evil

Instinct

Flashpoint

Bull

Perry Mason

The Twilight Zone Classic

I Love Lucy

Beverly Hills 90210

Frasier

Family Ties

Cheers

Happy Days

The Love Boat

The Odd Couple

Melrose Place

MacGyver

The Brady Bunch

Paramount Plus will also include popular kids’ shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and iCarly; reality TV shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race; and comedy classics like Chappelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Paramount Plus launches today and costs $10 per month or $6 a month for an ad-based version. Alternately, you can subscribe to an “ad-supported tier” for $5 per month—but that option won’t be available until this summer. And if you’re a CBS All Access subscriber, know that there is nothing you need to do. CBS All Access subscribers will be automatically switched to Paramount Plus.

This post has been updated with additional context on pricing.