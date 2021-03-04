Here’s everything you can find on Paramount Plus

Ready for another streaming service? Well, here it is: ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus has officially launched today. The streaming service is an evolution of the now-defunct CBS All Access. And truthfully, the rename is a step in the right direction from a branding perspective. Naming a service after a movie studio with a long history of beloved content gives it a certain prestige a streaming service named after a TV channel lacks.
But we know what most people care about is the content—and Paramount Plus is launching with a ton of it—both original and back-catalog. Here’s some of what you can expect:
Premium originals
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
- 76 Days
- For Heaven’s Sake
- The Real World Homecoming: New York
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
- The Good Fight
- Why Women Kill
- No Activity
- Star Trek: Discovery
- The Stand
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Coyote
Major films
- The Aviator
- Backstage
- Extract
- Frida
- Fun in Acapulco
- Gone Baby Gone
- Harlem Nights
- I’m Not Scared
- Intimate Strangers
- Jackie Brown
- Jade
- Mindhunters
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible 2
- Mission: Impossible III
- Night Falls on Manhattan
- The Peacemaker
- Pootie Tang
- Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
- Stuntwoman
- The Switch
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- Tommy Boy
- An Unfinished Life
- Indiana Jones
- The Godfather
- Minority Report
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Nacho Libre
- Shaft
- Failure to Launch
- Kate & Leopold
- Road to Perdition
- The Aviator
- Roman Holiday
- Bumblebee
- Crawl
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Gemini Man
- Like a Boss
- Pet Sematary
- Playing with Fire
- Rocketman
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Skyfall
- The Addams Family
- Child’s Play
- Valley Girl
News
- 60 Minutes
- CBS Sunday Morning
- Face the Nation
- CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
- CBS This Morning
- Live stream of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.
- The 24-hour streaming news service CBSN
Sports
- Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship
- The Masters Tournament
TV series
- Star Trek: The Original Series
- Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Voyager
- S.W.A.T.
- Blue Bloods
- CSI: Miami
- NCIS
- Medium
- All Rise
- The Equalizer
- Clarice
- Madam Secretary
- Evil
- Instinct
- Flashpoint
- Bull
- Perry Mason
- The Twilight Zone Classic
- I Love Lucy
- Beverly Hills 90210
- Frasier
- Family Ties
- Cheers
- Happy Days
- The Love Boat
- The Odd Couple
- Melrose Place
- MacGyver
- The Brady Bunch
Paramount Plus will also include popular kids’ shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and iCarly; reality TV shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race; and comedy classics like Chappelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Paramount Plus launches today and costs $10 per month or $6 a month for an ad-based version. Alternately, you can subscribe to an “ad-supported tier” for $5 per month—but that option won’t be available until this summer. And if you’re a CBS All Access subscriber, know that there is nothing you need to do. CBS All Access subscribers will be automatically switched to Paramount Plus.
This post has been updated with additional context on pricing.