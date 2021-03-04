Scaling up employee ownership is key to an equitable economic recovery

Phoenix Coffee, a Cleveland-based coffee roaster with 37 employees and several coffee shops, was entering October weathering the same struggle as myriad other small retail businesses. Forced to close its storefronts and subsist on a fraction of its normal business during the COVID-19 pandemic, times were tough.

It would not normally be an auspicious moment for the company to gain the interest of an investment firm. But that month, Phoenix Coffee announced it had received an equity investment from the nonprofit Fund for Employee Ownership that would enable the business to stay alive and convert to a worker cooperative.

Launched by Cleveland’s Evergreen Cooperatives in 2019, the Fund for Employee Ownership is not your typical investment fund. It is a mission-driven enterprise that acquires companies, helps them become more profitable through building an ownership culture, and relaunches them as worker-owned cooperatives. Its investment has helped Phoenix Coffee maintain its workforce and pivot from its cafes to a robust delivery service.

“Banks were skeptical about loaning to hospitality companies like restaurants or coffee shops—and that was before COVID-19,” explained former partner Christopher Feran. “This new partnership with Evergreen positions us to not just survive the pandemic but to also grow and share profits with our employees, who are now also owners.”

Employee ownership can take multiple forms. In the U.S., most people are familiar with profit-sharing plans, where upper-level managers receive some of their compensation in the form of company stock. Broad-based employee ownership takes two forms: Employee stock ownership plans, or ESOPs, distribute shares to employees through a trust. The employees are the beneficiary of the trust, and generally receive the value of their shares when they retire. Examples of ESOPs include Publix supermarkets, King Arthur Baking Company, and Recology, the largest waste hauling and recycling firm on the West Coast.

Worker cooperatives, on the other hand, are businesses that are owned and governed directly by employees, using the one share, one vote principle. Worker cooperatives tend to be smaller and more democratic than ESOPs, but there are large worker cooperatives that use traditional management structures—for example, Cooperative Home Care Associates, a home care agency in the Bronx that employs more than 2,000 women of color, about half of whom are worker-owners.

Could financing that helps businesses like Phoenix Coffee transition to employee-ownership be key to saving numerous small enterprises and the jobs they create from a pandemic-induced demise? The data suggests yes.