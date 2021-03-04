Google’s anti-tracking move is good for privacy, and even better for Google

Google’s move against individual web tracking might be good for consumer privacy—and could look good to antitrust investigators—but it will also consolidate Google’s power in interactive advertising, several advertising sources told Fast Company on Wednesday.

Google, which controls more than half of the global interactive advertising business, said Wednesday it will stop targeting ads based on browsing data collected about individuals as they move around the web. Such data is gathered when a marketer or ad-tech company drops a cookie—a line of code that can be used to record website visits—into a user’s browser. Google already said last year its Chrome browser would no longer support the practice, effective in 2022, but now the company says it won’t develop an alternative way to track individuals.

The news is not being greeted warmly by the ad industry, much of which favors individual tracking of some sort to make ads more targeted, relevant, and click-worthy. “It is a massive blow to industry efforts, and a bold move during a time when they are under scrutiny through the Department of Justice,” says John Donahue, CEO of digital services consultancy WLxJS, in a text to Fast Company.

Google’s announcement is no doubt good news for personal data privacy. And it represents one of the interactive advertising market’s two giants—the other being Facebook—signaling that the web may be moving away from its dominant business model of offering free stuff in exchange for viewing carefully targeted ads.

But it also could mean that when individual targeting ends, it’ll put ad industry giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon at an advantage over smaller competitors. That’s because it’s the big players that will already have massive stores of targeting data when the cookie game finally stops, points out Diana Lee, CEO of digital marketing firm Constellation Agency.

Lee says that sophisticated marketers with access to third-party data will be fine once Google’s new policy kicks in. But she adds that “this is worrisome, as it ultimately is pushing more power and privileged information into the hands of Big Tech.”