Four Fundamental Principles for Great Software Development

We started OutSystems almost 20 years ago with a mission that is as important today as it was on our first day. We want every company to be able to innovate through the power of software. For most organizations, the same challenges we faced back then remain true today. Building enterprise class applications is too hard, there are too few developers, and the business environment changes faster than the software and systems that customers count on.

The innovation that OutSystems delivers is even more relevant today as consumer expectations for great experiences rise, and technological change and economic disruption is accelerating.

So what does “great” look like? We think about a few fundamental principles:

You must build in differentiation

Some of the routine software required to run your organization can be sourced ‘off-the-shelf’ from SaaS companies. Those offerings are essentially the same for every customer, so while they provide basic capabilities, every one of your competitors has the same basic capabilities. The most critical software to your organization has to be different, so it has to be built. The only way to build real innovation is from the insight and talent only found in your own context, from your customers, team, and partners.

You must make the best of the team you have

Even though you have a team of talented and motivated developers, it probably seems like your team is never big enough to keep up. The truth is that even the Silicon Valley elite can’t hire enough developers, so the problem isn’t a shortage of talent; the problem is that traditional development requires too much focus on mundane, arcane and repetitive tasks. Our mission is to make it possible for you to get the most out of your team by making them dramatically more productive. Not only do we strive to make developers more productive, we have designed a platform that accelerates the entire application lifecycle ensuring that the productivity of everyone on your digital projects teams gets a boost.

How fast you iterate is more important than how fast you invent

Looking for one new idea isn’t enough. Starting with Google allowing employees to devote 20 percent of their time to new ideas, the great innovators have not tried to apply strict organization to new development. The great innovators have made it possible for lots of new ideas to flourish, rather than trying to perfect one idea. As they find new ideas that are viable, they then quickly and effectively iterate and improve upon those ideas through real user interactions and feedback.