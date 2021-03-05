My doctor wants me to pay a yearly subscription fee—and that’s increasingly common

At the beginning of this year, I received an email from my doctor, who informed me her practice would be switching to a membership model.

“I have found myself at a crossroads—to either continue practicing high-volume medicine or evolve my practice to deliver more personalized medical care via the concierge model,” she wrote in the announcement email. Concierge health is a type of practice that promises patients more time with their doctor and more comprehensive healthcare. My doctor wrote that she would see fewer patients more consistently under the new arrangement. To get in, I would have to pay a yearly fee of $1,850 in addition to my health insurance.

The pandemic has put an incredible strain on primary care doctors. Approximately 16,000 physician practices closed because of COVID-19, according to a survey from Physicians Foundation. The same survey found that 58% of physicians were experiencing signs of burnout. As the pandemic wears on, more doctors are exploring how they can work less intensely. Some doctors are shifting to online practices. Others are exploring concierge medicine and direct primary care. Where concierge health requires an annual fee and insurance, direct primary care requires only a monthly fee and does not accept insurance. There are also blended practices such as One Medical, which has an affordable annual fee ($199) and bills insurance.

Elation Health, an electronic health record company that serves small practices, found that the number of direct primary care practices and concierge health practices on its platform grew 38% last year. “If you really want to spend more time with your patients and not be stuck in paperwork all the time . . . change your business model,” says Kyna Fong, CEO of Elation Health. “For a lot of DPC docs, it’s a mantra of, ‘We just want to focus on our patients—we just want to deliver great care,’ and unfortunately the United States healthcare system leaves them no option to be able to do this except to opt out of the dominant insurance-based system.”

The problem with concierge health and direct primary care is that not everyone can afford to pay the extra monthly or yearly fees on top of health insurance. While direct primary care doesn’t require insurance, patients would still need to have insurance to cover emergencies and more complicated health problems that require specialists. Critics say that the growth in direct primary care and concierge health effectively creates a two-tiered health system. Since both concierge and direct primary care practices see fewer patients, it means there are even fewer doctors available for Americans who can’t afford such elite care. This compounds the existing dearth of primary care physicians, and the Association of American Medical Colleges expects that there will be a primary care physician shortage of between 21,400 and 55,200 doctors by 2033.

Another concern is that patients with more health problems will be left out of the benefits of concierge health. Concierge and direct primary care physicians have been criticized for attracting or even selecting healthier patients. “The primary care physician may ‘cherry-pick,’ inviting the most healthy to join their concierge practice. Some studies have shown that concierge practices include fewer patients with diabetes or hypertension,” wrote two doctors and professors from the University of Arizona College of Medicine at Tucson on the rising phenomenon in the American Journal of Medicine.