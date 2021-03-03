advertisement
advertisement

Stop wishing ill on Texans just because of the state’s poor leadership

Please consider compassion over inhumanity when politicians make poor decisions that affect an entire state.

Stop wishing ill on Texans just because of the state’s poor leadership
[Illustration: FC]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What: A couple of boneheaded tweets wishing ill on an entire state.

advertisement
advertisement

Who: Michael Moore and Keith Olbermann.

Why we care: Like George W. Bush unfurling that ill-fated “Mission Accomplished” banner prematurely by a couple decades, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and opening up restaurants and schools and the whole shebang to the tune of 100%.

And also just like when Bush introduced that banner, Michael Moore had something to say about it. The documentarian’s comments this time, though, have not exactly gone over as well as Fahrenheit 9/11 among the left-leaning set.

The above tweet, more or less wishing death upon legions of Texans, was quickly flooded with thousands of comments calling Moore a variety of names such as “absolute goon” and the like.

advertisement

Moore’s tweet was preceded, several hours earlier, by a nearly identical dispatch from former MSNBC pundit, Keith Olbermann, who also suggested that the state of Texas should not have access to the vaccine.

Although many Texans likely agree with Governor Abbott’s decision for selfish reasons, many others almost certainly do not. Even if a full two-thirds of Texans were ecstatic about haphazardly opening up the state, right as the finishing line for the pandemic is finally in sight, that would still leave nearly ten million Texans who share Moore and Olbermann’s thoughts on safety prioritization.

It’s not as though the pair’s tweets might somehow lead to the state’s citizens actually being denied vaccination, but they still deserve some scorn. After all, they embody the very same divisiveness and and lack of compassion for one’s fellow citizens Olbermann especially found repugnant in Donald Trump.

As the saying goes, one should never throw out the baby along with the bathwater, but especially when the baby is millions of Texans.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life