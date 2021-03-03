Stop wishing ill on Texans just because of the state’s poor leadership

Who: Michael Moore and Keith Olbermann.

Why we care: Like George W. Bush unfurling that ill-fated “Mission Accomplished” banner prematurely by a couple of decades, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and opening up restaurants and schools and the whole shebang to the tune of 100%.

And also just like when Bush introduced that banner, Michael Moore had something to say about it. The documentarian’s comments this time, though, have not exactly gone over as well as Fahrenheit 9/11 among the left-leaning set.

Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

The above tweet, more or less wishing death upon legions of Texans, was quickly flooded with thousands of comments calling Moore a variety of names such as “absolute goon” and the like.