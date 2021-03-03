Sorry, Salt Lake City and Denver. Gen X homebuyers are just not that into colder cities

Generation X may have listened to Marc Cohn’s Grammy Award-nominated hit song “Walking in Memphis” a bit too much over the years, because homebuyers in that age group are gravitating toward the Bluff City more than any other large metro area in the United States.

That’s according to new research by LendingTree, which found that 33.42% of mortgage purchase requests in Memphis, Tennessee, came from Gen-Xers, the highest share out of the 50 metro areas ranked.

The runners-up are Jacksonville, Florida, with 32.02%, and Atlanta, with 31.91%. Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, D.C. (31.7%); Orlando, Florida (31.62%); Miami (31.55%); New Orleans (31.36%); Baltimore (31.32%); Tampa, Florida (31.27%); and Raleigh, North Carolina (31.23%).

The inclusion of eight warm-weather metro areas suggests that the generation weaned on Kurt Cobain doesn’t expect to find nirvana in colder climates.

No joke about those temperatures. Salt Lake City saw the lowest interest from homebuyers born between 1965 and 1980—22.66%—followed by Denver (24.46%); Minneapolis (25.39%); Boston (26.16%); Buffalo, New York (26.32%); Austin, Texas (26.54%); Pittsburgh (26.70%); Seattle (26.98%); Nashville, Tennessee (27.13%); and San Jose, California (27.36%).