advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:18 pm

Sorry, Salt Lake City and Denver. Gen X homebuyers are just not that into colder cities

Out of 50 metro areas in the United States, Memphis tops the list for Generation Xers looking to buy a home, according to new research by LendingTree.

Sorry, Salt Lake City and Denver. Gen X homebuyers are just not that into colder cities
[Photo: Flickr user Garrett]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Generation X may have listened to Marc Cohn’s Grammy Award-nominated hit song “Walking in Memphis” a bit too much over the years, because homebuyers in that age group are gravitating toward the Bluff City more than any other large metro area in the United States.

advertisement

That’s according to new research by LendingTree, which found that 33.42% of mortgage purchase requests in Memphis, Tennessee, came from Gen-Xers, the highest share out of the 50 metro areas ranked.

The runners-up are Jacksonville, Florida, with 32.02%, and Atlanta, with 31.91%. Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, D.C. (31.7%); Orlando, Florida (31.62%); Miami (31.55%); New Orleans (31.36%); Baltimore (31.32%); Tampa, Florida (31.27%); and Raleigh, North Carolina (31.23%).

The inclusion of eight warm-weather metro areas suggests that the generation weaned on Kurt Cobain doesn’t expect to find nirvana in colder climates.

No joke about those temperatures. Salt Lake City saw the lowest interest from homebuyers born between 1965 and 1980—22.66%—followed by Denver (24.46%); Minneapolis (25.39%); Boston (26.16%); Buffalo, New York (26.32%); Austin, Texas (26.54%); Pittsburgh (26.70%); Seattle (26.98%); Nashville, Tennessee (27.13%); and San Jose, California (27.36%).

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life