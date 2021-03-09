Why the future of storytelling will be democratized

Hanging above Matthew A. Cherry’s shoulder during a recent Zoom panel is a poster of Zuri—the lovable little girl from Cherry’s short film Hair Love—hugging the Oscar that film won for Best Animated Short in 2020.

It’s a flex, sure, but the poster is also a potent reminder of the democratization of storytelling, a prominent theme that arose during the panel, ‘Lights, Camera, Action! Behind the Scenes with the Most Innovative Storytellers’, part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit.

As he discussed during the panel, Cherry’s road to the Academy Awards began at the same place the director’s previous films did: Kickstarter. By raising $284,058 from the crowdfunding platform, a record for an animated short, Cherry was able to circumvent the traditional barriers that keep storytellers from bringing their ideas to fruition.

“I knew what would happened if I went straight to studios and asked for money for a short animated film about a dad doing his daughter’s hair,” Cherry says. “The idea was always to prove this has an audience and people would want to support this idea, and in [the Kickstarter campaign’s] virality, it really proved that point and people ended up coming to us, when if we had come to them straight before doing the campaign, I don’t think they would have. Something to think about these days is how to prove there’s an audience. Sometimes it’s a Kickstarter, sometimes it’s a web series, sometimes it’s an indie film. You have to figure out your way.”

By now, a successfully kickstarted short is a rather common occurrence, but an Oscar-winning one is rare indeed. Crowdfunding is, of course, not the only way that storytelling on a mass scale has become more democratized in recent years. Terence Carter, co-president and head of TV at Westbrook Studios, the production company founded by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, relayed a recent success story from a creator who similarly gamed the system.

In 2019, filmmaker Morgan Cooper independently executed his vision of a gritty reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The four-minute short, Bel-Air, immediately went viral and spread so far that it hit exactly the best audience Cooper could hope for.