Evan Spiegel: Brands on Snapchat have been more willing to experiment with AR since COVID-19

Evan Spiegel has reason to be optimistic. Despite the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, his company Snap Inc. saw record growth last year. Snapchat reached 265 million daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, and Spotlight—its newly launched TikTok-like service— grew to 100 million daily active users in just a few months. Meanwhile, a whopping 90% of Gen Z in the United States watched Snap original content in the last month, and the company projects 50% annual revenue growth for the next several years.

As the world shrunk for most people over the last year, Snapchat proved to be one way to safely reopen it—at least through your screen. Still, the way people used Snap changed in reaction to the current moment.

“Snapchat reflects the relationships you have with your friends and those behaviors,” Spiegel said Tuesday during a virtual event at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit. “So during the pandemic, people made fewer new friends because they weren’t out and about and in the world, and instead, they really focused on their close group of friends and communicating, sharing, and expressing with them.”

Spiegel spoke with senior writer Mark Wilson for a one-on-one conversation, during which the Snap CEO and cofounder discussed what the social media platform has learned from the past year, and what the future holds for the company.

Besides affecting who people sent Snaps to, pandemic life also changed what users captured. Lockdowns and restrictions on in-person events meant fewer snaps of brunches with friends, and more content creation at home.

And this should come as no surprise: Spiegel says Snap has learned that young people are ready to get back into the world. The company has been quietly prepping for those shifting use cases by expanding a key feature: its map.