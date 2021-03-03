Whoops: Amazon quietly changes app icon after Hitler comparisons

Back in January, Amazon updated its app icon to resemble its cardboard shipping boxes, with a brown background, smile logo, and jagged strip of blue tape across the top. Now, it’s changing the icon again, because that piece of tape looked sort of like a Hitler moustache.

The new icon, first spotted by The Verge , gives the tape a straight edge with a dog-eared corner. It’s an apparent response to the many folks on Twitter and elsewhere who called out the appearance of a toothbrush moustache in the original icon.

I completely missed that Amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less likehitler. pic.twitter.com/WQphVl0UqP — Wallstreetbets (@russian_market) March 2, 2021

Amazon itself isn’t commenting on the unfortunate resemblance either way. In statements to The Verge and other outlets, the company merely reiterated its reasons for dropping the old shopping cart icon in the first place. “We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step,” the company said.