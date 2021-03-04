Move over, Uber. I want to ride on this tiny trolley

Uber. Bike and scooter shares. And public transit. This trifecta seems like it covers every urban transportation need. But the truth is that each solution comes with its own flaws. Ubers clog the roads. Bikes can make you sweat. And especially during the COVID-19 era, sharing enclosed spaces with other people can feel scary.

In response to the current moment, the design firm NewDealDesign has revealed a compelling new concept in urban mobility that mixes all of these ideas into one package. It’s a small, open-aired vehicle called the Rolla. While the Rolla isn’t a functioning device planned for mass production, it’s a feasible, near-future idea that could solve some of our biggest pain points in traversing a city.

The Rolla is essentially an open-air, autonomous trolley, with standing room only. It’s an electric vehicle with a skateboard design, meaning all of the batteries and motors are in the bottom chassis. Rollas would run popular routes much like buses, cruising at somewhere between 8 and 12 miles per hour. They’d fit two to three people comfortably, and up to six with a real squeeze. You could hop on one to ride the public route, or commandeer it, like an Uber, to take you directly to your destination. The idea is that the Rolla is a highly flexible solution that could fill specific niches in a city-by-city context.

“There are benefits to micromobility options like bikes and scooters for some people, but for a lot [of circumstances], they don’t fit,” says Gadi Amit, founder of NewDeal Design. “If you want to dress nicely, if you’re taking your daughter to school, if you bought something large, you’re not going to ride a bike or scooter.”

Bikes and scooters also aren’t particularly accessible for people who have trouble walking or balancing. So the Rolla is built to ride low to the ground, meaning it’s easy to step on board, or even roll a wheelchair or stroller onto the platform from a curb. It cruises slowly enough that you might be able to hop right on. Or you could hail it, with an app, to stop.

The open-air design means that the Rolla isn’t built for extreme winters. But that approach enables unlimited airflow. Theoretically, that could make it safer to ride than closed vehicles with poor air circulation. (Note: Researchers believe riding the subway is fairly safe during COVID-19, but the recirculated air on subway platforms is full of dangerous particulates.) The open cabin also connects you more intimately to the city itself. “You’re still listening to the street. If you see an interesting store, you hop off,” says Amit. “We tend to underestimate the social element of urban environments.”