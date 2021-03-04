Amazon crushed affordable housing. Now it’s trying to offset the problem it helped create

advertisement advertisement

The November 2018 announcement that Amazon would be siting HQ2, its second headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia, triggered some not-unexpected anxiety about the company’s impact on the local housing market. The projected influx of around 25,000 employees (and their salaries) from one of the world’s biggest companies is pushing prices and demand to new heights.

“The way I look at it is really being in alignment with the community to make sure, whether it’s an Amazon or changes that are already happening in the housing market or some other effect, that the impacts are being addressed in a thoughtful and equitable manner,” says Catherine Buell, head of community development for Amazon in the Community, the company’s corporate-social-responsibility arm. “In a lot of the communities that we’re moving into, housing affordability has already been a challenge. So we didn’t necessarily create it, but we also didn’t want the problem to get worse just by virtue of the fact that we’re moving into communities.” The problem is most certainly getting worse, and not just in cities with a growing Amazon footprint. Kimberly Driggins is executive director of the Washington Housing Conservancy, and she says the organization was founded to take a more proactive approach to preserving the naturally occurring affordable housing that is being lost simply through the process of housing markets heating up. By buying up these homes and placing long-term deed restrictions on how much they can rent for, this preservation ensures low-cost, or “workforce,” housing doesn’t get bought by profit-motivated investors who jack up the rents beyond the means of low- and middle-income people. “This is the type of affordable housing that’s being lost at the greatest rate around the country,” she says. “Any city where the market pressure is strong, you’re going to see this phenomenon.” And though government entities have some power to increase the affordable housing stock, those efforts are mostly geared toward new construction funded through local subsidies and the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit—projects that can be slow to materialize and that create far lower quantities than the level of need. “We can’t keep up with demand. We need new solutions in addition to the ones that we’ve been using for the last 30 or 40 years,” says Driggins, who previously was director of strategic planning for the city of Detroit. “It’s easier, and it’s cheaper to preserve what’s already there.” Her organization’s partnership with Amazon is an attempt to forge a new solution. Driggins says the conservancy is eschewing government subsidies in favor of private capital that can more quickly acquire and preserve affordable housing while providing its investors with a return. “We’re doing something that the market doesn’t want to have happen. We’re disrupters. We’re able to leverage private capital, and we have a social-impact investing fund to really compete with for-profit developers in the space,” she says. “We’re able to move quickly because we’re not relying on government funding to close deals.”

