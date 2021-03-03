Walmart says it will spend an additional $350 billion on American-made products over the next decade

Walmart has announced that it will spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown, or assembled in America over the next ten years. The company says the move is a strengthening of its commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

But Walmart says it’s doing more than just writing a large check. The company says its commitment will have ancillary benefits, including:

Supporting more than 750,000 new American jobs

Avoiding an estimated 100 million tons of CO2 emissions due to products being manufactured closer to the end-user

Seeing an increase in support and spending for small businesses and diverse suppliers and sellers

While Walmart sells products that fall into dozens of categories, its additional $350 billion cash injection into American-made products focuses on six in particular: textiles, plastics, small electrical appliances, food processing, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, and Goods Not for Resale (GNFR).

The company also announced it is launching a concept called American Lighthouses that aims to bring together manufacturers, NGOs, academia, government and local economic development groups, and other stakeholders to find better pathways to sustainable and more efficient supply chains and manufacturing in the United States.