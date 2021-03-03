Humans before hype: This investing method would make VC more inclusive

The question I find myself asking founders the most often is a simple one: “Why are you the right person to solve this problem?” One of the least inspiring (but increasingly common) responses I hear is “I’m really excited for the entrepreneurial journey and I see an opportunity here.” That’s valid. Some incredibly talented people are motivated more by the thrill of the build than by solving a specific problem. And there are plenty of investors who, inspired by their momentum, are eager to get on board. Sometimes I’m one of them. But I also know firsthand that one shouldn’t always trust and follow the hype.

There was a time in the early days of TaskRabbit, the company I founded, when we were doing fewer than a hundred tasks a day, yet getting heaps of national press. Even as Diane Sawyer ran a feature on us, we were assigning jobs to our staff members because we hadn’t yet automated our Tasker onboarding processes. It’s not at all uncommon for a company that’s generating lots of press and social mentions to not yet have the numbers to back up the buzz—and that’s a necessary part of building momentum. But with overhyped companies, it’s often the case that this momentum-building isn’t meaningful to the long-term success of the company. A huge press hit, big name investor, or vanity metric milestone can belie what’s really going on at a startup.

To me, what’s much more interesting than following the hype is discovering the founder who becomes obsessed with solving a specific problem because she has a personal connection to it. Caribu founder Maxeme “Max” Tuchman is a great example of this (full disclosure: Fuel Capital invested in the company’s most recent round). This Miami-based Latina founder, who has a background in education, became obsessed with finding a solution to help traveling parents read bedtime stories with their kids back home. That idea grew into a dedicated video calling app that hundreds of thousands of parents and grandparents now use to engage and connect with their kids and grandkids—a bright spot during a global pandemic. A founder with that kind of passion, focus, and determination is worthy of investors who share her level of conviction.

The difference between momentum-investing and conviction-investing is the difference between getting a piece of a hot company and going all in on someone you really believe in. In practice, investing with conviction means committing to the people you write checks to by leveraging resources, connections, and expertise—it means providing more value than capital can buy. It’s not about writing a hundred checks to a hundred companies and hoping one of them pays off. It’s about knowing you’re the right investor for a particular founder and giving her the support, access, opportunities, and (yes) the capital she needs to go the distance. Do it right, and momentum follows.

So what happens when we start putting humans before the hype and writing more checks based on conviction than on momentum?

We prioritize founder-market fit



As an industry, tech has gotten a bad rep for trying to revolutionize things we don’t fully understand. The young, white, male Bay Area founder who swoops in to “disrupt” something they have no personal connection to has become a well-worn trope. Why not support the people who do understand these markets, industries, and communities as they go about changing them? I suspect we’d see more successful businesses built for customers who have been long overlooked by venture-backed startups.