Why companies are building second HQs in Ohio

As Ohio goes, so goes the nation. Up until 2020, that adage accurately described the state as a bellwether for presidential elections. But it’s also an apt depiction of Ohio as a microcosm of 21st-century America. With three major metropolitan areas—and a handful of smaller ones—each with distinct socio-economic characteristics, Ohio’s diversity is hard to match. And after suffering a brutal year due to the pandemic, Ohio has helped spur the nation’s economic rebound, becoming one of the leading states in terms of recovery. The unemployment rate is below the national average, and the state added more than 28,000 new jobs in December 2020.

A large part of this growth is attributable to companies looking to relocate or add a second headquarters. Coastal overcrowding—with the attendant skyrocketing prices for housing—coupled with Ohio’s lower overall cost of living makes the Buckeye State an attractive spot for relocation. According to a 2020 survey by Lending Tree, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus are three of the top 25 real estate markets for millennials. Throw in a diverse economy fueled by healthcare (Cleveland), finance and insurance (Columbus), and consumer goods (Cincinnati, home to Kroger and Proctor & Gamble), it becomes clear why Ohio is fertile ground for a post-pandemic economic boom.

HIGH-TECH TALENT

The fintech company Upstart uses artificial intelligence to assist partner banks with consumer loans, applying AI-generated data to approve a larger percentage of applications than loans employing traditional criteria. As the company started rolling out new offerings (such as car loans) and scaling the platform, it needed a second hub to supplement its Silicon Valley headquarters in San Mateo. The main requirement: a wealth of tech-savvy workers. The company considered Austin, Nashville, and Chicago, but Columbus proved to be the most attractive. “We wrote a bit of code for a LinkedIn script to find out how many software engineers were in each city,” says Grant Schneider, who heads Upstart’s Columbus office.

The city is home to Ohio State University, which, as one of the nation’s largest colleges, floods the market with thousands of fresh-faced graduates every year. “Fifty percent of OSU graduates spend more than two years in Columbus,” says Kenny McDonald whose One Columbus group helped woo Upstart to central Ohio. “That’s never been higher.”

Schneider and one other colleague were the only employees to move to Columbus when Upstart opened its office in 2019. Now, the company counts a workforce of 250—a number Schneider plans to double in the coming year. He estimates that nearly half of the Columbus staff lives within walking distance of the office’s bustling Short North neighborhood. “Columbus is a hidden gem,” he says. “You’ve got all your local shops, arts, diversity, and all the things that tech employees expect and demand—and you don’t have to pay over a million dollars for a studio apartment. We have a big opportunity [here] to be ahead of the curve.”

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

While Upstart focused on livability factors in moving to Columbus, air-cargo container manufacturer Satco chose the Cincinnati region for one reason: location. The Cincinnati airport (CVG) is the seventh largest air-cargo station in North America, driven by the likes of DHL Express, as well as home to Amazon Air’s first nationwide hub. The Amazon facility is set to open later this year and will bring 3,000 jobs to the greater metropolitan area.