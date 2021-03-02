Morality doesn’t have a political affiliation: Holding Andrew Cuomo accountable

One of the great mysteries of the COVID-19 era is how New York governor Andrew Cuomo had it so good for so long.

I'm not going to jump on the "get rid of Cuomo" bandwagon. Like any claim of sexual harassment, it needs to be investigated. Just remember what happened to Al Franken, and the terrible things they said about Biden.

First things first: What happened to Al Franken is not some lamentable American tragedy easily condensed into a verb. In fact, it didn’t happen to Franken; it was Franken’s own alleged behavior coming back to haunt him. At least eight women came forward in late 2017 with accusations of inappropriate behavior, including groping. It might scan as suspicious that one of those accusers was a conservative radio host, but that woman, Leeann Tweeden, had an incredibly damning photo of Franken pretending to grope her as she slept on a plane. Whether in jest or not, this is the kind of photo and accusation that would create problems at work for anyone, let alone a sitting senator.

Franken was a comedian and pundit at the time of his alleged misconduct. If those were his occupations at the time the allegations broke, perhaps an apology and some time out of the public eye would have sufficed. Since the allegations came out when he was a U.S. senator, though, and the #MeToo movement was peaking, Democrats could not in good conscience keep him in their good graces. Not after all of their justified outrage at President Trump’s elision from any consequences for the dozens of credible sexual assault allegations levied against him.

It’s not a tragedy that Franken resigned; being a U.S. senator should not be a position where ethical considerations are waived. (Honestly, it’s a bit of a miracle that a comedian ever made such an effective senator in the first place.)

But even those liberals still incensed at Franken’s ouster, who have directed a disproportionate amount of their anger at New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand over it, should be able to see that the allegations against Governor Cuomo are of an entirely different magnitude. What he’s accused of doing occurred while Cuomo was in office, and two of the accusers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, worked for Cuomo, bringing into play the outsize power that he had in these relationships.

An investigation is an appropriate response, and one is indeed in the works, but considering how neatly the accusations fit into the governor’s pattern of bullying behavior, and considering the concurrent nursing home scandal, anyone calling for resignation at this point is entirely appropriate as well.