Weed is still illegal in states where sex with farm animals isn’t

In so many ways, laws are what keep society together. The rules that mark order. But they can also be deeply problematic. Consider that in some states bestiality is still legal, but smoking a joint isn’t.

That is the point of a new ad campaign from Jay-Z’s cannabis brand, Monogram. It uses black-and-white imagery and stark white text to point out the hypocrisy (and sometimes plain absurdity) of American drug policies.

Created by agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the campaign has eight digital and billboard ads. They feature photographs of people who have faced weed-related charges, alongside text that points out things that are still legal in states where marijuana is not—like marrying a cousin, practicing cannibalism, texting while driving, and, uh, getting busy in the barnyard.

The ad campaign is running in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C., with plans to roll out in more cities in the next few weeks.

Meet Bryan. Sentenced to 15 years for a marijuana crime. Sharing a prison with violent offenders who served less time for unspeakable crimes. All while states slowly relaxed cannabis laws. This is his hypocrisy story. @monogramcompany pic.twitter.com/GabcYjISGT — Mischief @ NFA (@mischief_usa) March 1, 2021

Of course, cannabis laws have evolved dramatically over the past several years. Marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 35 states and recreational use in 15 states. But just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s equitable. In a statement, Jay-Z said: