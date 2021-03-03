Kind Snacks founder explains his “3 Cs of Entrepreneurship”

On last season’s Shark Tank, the judges heard pitches from two impressive entrepreneurs who struggled to articulate the key attributes that differentiated their product. They could not explain how their offering stood out from those of their competitors. It struck me that that they may have skipped a critical step along an entrepreneur’s journey: the part where we become our own worst critics.

An entrepreneur’s journey unfolds in three distinct, dependent, and yet entirely separate phases. While it’s important to start by dreaming without restraint, boundless brainstorms need to be followed by ruthless scrutiny. If and only if our idea stands up against comprehensive critique, are we able to go forth as the committed crusader and pursue launching our idea into the world. It’s very important that each phase be embraced fully and that once you move on from one, you move on completely.

I first introduced the Three Cs of Entrepreneurship on Shark Tank, and I’m excited to build on them here for the first time.

Curious creative

As the curious creative, your job is to imagine what has not been conceived of yet. The more outrageous the idea, the more innovative and differentiated you will be in the competitive marketplace. To get to this place, you need to think without limitations. Every idea should be celebrated—even if it’s not the perfect one, it could become a springboard to better solutions.

What’s most important is that you NOT critique yourself. This is the time to banish practical constraints and scratch phrases like “no,” “that won’t work,” “let’s be realistic,” or “that makes no sense” from your vocabulary. When it comes to being creative, it works against you to know that a plan is impossible or impractical. Without filters and limitations to hinder your ideation, you are forced to make up new pathways that will allow your idea to thrive.

The time will come for questioning your assumptions, but being curiously creative is about tuning into your intuition and letting your mind wander in possibility. Only once you have completed your imaginings, are you then ready to move into the critic’s phase.