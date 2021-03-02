Dr. Seuss Enterprises will stop publishing these 6 books due to racist imagery

Six Dr. Seuss books are being pulled from publication, the organization who manages the late author’s legacy accounted today, reports CNBC. The announcement came on Theodor Seuss Geisel’s—better known as Dr. Seuss’—birthday. He was born on March 2, 1904

The reason for the discontinuation of the books? Dr. Seuss Enterprises says they are being pulled because the “books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” Specifically, the six books are being discontinued because of imagery they contain that represents Blacks, Asians, and others in stereotypical and racist ways. The Dr. Seuss books being discontinued are:

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo

McElligot’s Pool

On Beyond Zebra!

Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat’s Quizzer

In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said they made the decision last year after months of consideration. “Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics, and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” the statement said.

The organization added, “ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

Dr. Seuss passed away in 1991, but in a testament to the enduring legacy of his work, his works still bring in tens of millions a year. In 2020 alone, Seuss’ works earned $33 million. That same year Forbes revealed he was the second-highest-paid dead celebrity.