These are the hidden challenges of onboarding in a remote environment

When you are the newest employee of an organization, the experience can be both awkward and terrifying. Once we figure out where the bathroom is located and how to use the copier, the real work begins—namely, figuring out “how things are done around here,” otherwise known as an organization’s culture .

This important socialization process, sometimes called newcomer onboarding, is complicated enough without the influence of the pandemic. Now that most employees are joining remotely, the problem is exponentially more challenging, but not necessarily in ways that are readily noticeable.

Onboarding remotely

In an attempt to get a handle on remote onboarding, researchers from HR software company TINYpulse recently analyzed 100 organizations that onboarded 500 face-to-face new hires between April 2019 and September 2019. They compared that data with the same organizations’ onboarding of 500 remote new hires during the same time frame a year later, so between April and September 2020.

Interestingly, when comparing face-to-face and remote onboarding, there is no change in employees’ satisfaction with the onboarding process. At first glance, it appears that everything is fine. But there is an overlooked issue swelling beneath the surface.

The findings illustrate that new employees gave 34% less recognition to colleagues through the cheers-for-peers feature when working remotely in 2020 compared to when working face-to-face in 2019. Further, for the peer recognition that was provided, they were 20% less likely to “tag” the praise to a specific organizational value. This means that new employees are more disconnected than ever and that they’re not fully in tune with how their colleagues add value to the organization’s mission.

This is a strong reminder that newcomer onboarding is about much more than employee handbooks and getting usernames and passwords set up. It’s about building a team of colleagues that know and trust each other personally and professionally. It’s about creating the conditions for inclusion and support.