5 strikes and you’re out. Twitter’s new policy to rid the platform of vaccine misinformation

Twitter is taking another step to curb misinformation on its platform.

According to a blog post published by Twitter today, tweets that “may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines” will be labeled as such. And those spreading the false information are going to be subjected to a “strike system,” which the company defined as:

One strike: no account-level action

Two strikes: 12-hour account lock

Three strikes: 12-hour account lock

Four strikes: 7-day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Twitter says it will start with tweets in English, and its goal is to “eventually use both automated and human review to address content that violates our COVID-19 vaccine misinformation rules.”

Facebook also recently doubled down on efforts to curb the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.