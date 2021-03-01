advertisement
  • 6:20 pm

5 strikes and you’re out. Twitter’s new policy to rid the platform of vaccine misinformation

Twitter is following Facebook’s lead with a crackdown on vaccine misinformation.

[Photo: Ben Kolde/Unsplash (phone)]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
Twitter is taking another step to curb misinformation on its platform.

According to a blog post published by Twitter today, tweets that “may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines” will be labeled as such. And those spreading the false information are going to be subjected to a “strike system,” which the company defined as:

  • One strike: no account-level action
  • Two strikes: 12-hour account lock
  • Three strikes: 12-hour account lock
  • Four strikes: 7-day account lock
  • Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Twitter says it will start with tweets in English, and its goal is to “eventually use both automated and human review to address content that violates our COVID-19 vaccine misinformation rules.”

Facebook also recently doubled down on efforts to curb the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

