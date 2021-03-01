Amazon slapped with federal lawsuit for alleged discrimination and sexual harassment

Amazon is facing allegations of discrimination by one of its senior managers.

Charlotte Newman, a business development executive at Amazon Web Services who focuses on underrepresented founders, filed a federal lawsuit against the e-commerce giant and three current and former executives on Monday in Washington.

Newman, a Black woman, is a four-year veteran of the company, where she’s held several positions. She originally applied for a higher-level job for which she was qualified but was offered a lower-level position. This practice, known as “de-leveling,” was explained in the suit:

“Within months of starting at the company, she, in fact, was assigned and doing the work of a senior manager-level employee while still being paid at and having the title of the manager level. To make matters worse, and in defiance of the anti-discrimination laws, Ms. Newman was paid significantly less than her white coworkers, particularly in valuable Amazon stock.”

After being denied a promotion for over a year, the suit says, Newman was finally advanced, but she says she was sexually harassed by a former AWS director, and her performance reviews were based on his negative feedback to Newman’s manager at the time, according to a report in Recode.

Amazon has faced several lawsuits over the last year, including those alleging racial and sexual discrimination. In one suit, a hiring manager said she was told to “stalk” applicants’ social media to look for race and gender information. In another, a transgender man alleged he was harassed and faced retaliation.

An extensive report in Recode last week alleged “systemic issues” at Amazon that put underrepresented employees, particularly Black employees, at a disadvantage in terms of promotions and pay.