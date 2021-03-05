What business leaders can learn from Tom Brady and Serena Williams

What do GOATs (or greatest athletes of all time) have in common?

Serena Williams didn’t just happen to win 23 grand slams. Tom Brady wasn’t lucky to take home his 7th Superbowl win. Katie Ledecky’s 20 gold medals aren’t a random occurrence. And the 6 NBA championships led by Michael Jordan weren’t accomplished by chance. They—and their teams—earned their iconic status with a constant commitment to improve.

When athletic teams want to achieve more in their sport, they focus on practice, analyzing the output, and using it to develop strong, effective, positive habits that are in line with their athletic goals. Yet, with most businesses, we don’t see the same logic: business teams are always focused on the end goal—contracts signed, launch dates, and revenue targets. The bulk of their energy is spent on setting goals, and once those goals are set, they focus everything on being forward-looking.

Based on years of studying how teams best achieve their goals, I believe this mindset is a major barrier. I won’t use this space to discuss setting and measuring goals but if interested, you can read more about my views here. (Disclaimer: I’m biased toward OKRs—objectives and key results.)

What we’ll discuss here is the most impactful way to start achieving your goals—the act of reflection. By integrating your goals into a self-reinforcing flywheel of consistent reflection and iteration, you too can join the ranking of corporate GOATs.

What’s that look like in practice?