Why are people boycotting Trader Joe’s? What to know about an employee’s COVID-19 safety concerns

If you’ve been on social media the last few days you may have seen the hashtag #BoycottTraderJoes going around. But why exactly are people calling for the boycott of one of the most beloved grocery chains in the country? It all has to do with an employee who was fired after asking for enhanced COVID-19 protections.

Last Friday, a former Trader Joe’s employee, Ben Bonnema, posted on Twitter that he had just been fired from the New York City store he worked for after he sent a letter to Trader Joe’s CEO, Dan Bane, asking for increased workplace safety regarding COVID-19, reports Insider. The letter laid out steps Trader Joe’s could take to enhance COVID-19 protections, such as limiting store capacity based on C02 levels, improving filtration, and adopting a “three strikes” policy to remove uncooperative people from stores.

Bonnema ended his letter by saying “we put our lives on the line every day by showing up to work. Please, show up for us by adopting these policies.”

trader joe's just fired me for sending this letter to the ceo, saying i don't share the company values. i guess advocating for a safer workplace isn't a company value? pic.twitter.com/3TKi5B8HSJ — Ben Bonnema (@BenBonnema) February 26, 2021

The result of his letter? Bonnema said he was fired. Bonnema then posted the termination letter Trader Joe’s sent him. The termination letter accused Bonnema of not understanding Trader Joe’s “values” due to the “three strikes” suggestion and the inference that Trader Joe’s was not showing up for employees without adopting Bonnema’s suggestions.