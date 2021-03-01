‘No beard’ filter: how to get the viral Snapchat filter and use it on TikTok

It’s another day, which means there’s another trend on TikTok. This time the trend takes the form of a viral filter: the “no beard” filter. As the name suggests, the filter digitally removes a person’s beard.

As filters go, it’s a pretty crazy one and it’s easy to see why the filter has gone viral among the bearded. If you want to give the “no beard” filter a go yourself, however, it’s worth noting that while the filter is trending on TikTok, it’s not available via the app. That’s because the filter is originally a Snapchat lens. So people are making a recording with the “no beard” lens in Snapchat and posting that video to their TikTok account.

If you want to join in on the #nobeardfilter TikTok trend, in other words, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops first. Here’s how to get the viral Snapchat “no beard” filter and use it on TikTok:

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone and go to the camera screen. Tap the smiley face that near the camera button. Tap “explore” in the right-hand corner of the screen. Type “no beard” in the search bar. Tap on the filter titled “no beard by andre.pappas.” Now, use the Snapchat app to record a video of yourself using the filter. After recording a video you’re happy with, save it to your camera roll on your smartphone. From here all you need to do is open up the TikTok app on your smartphone and upload the saved “no beard” filter video you recorded in Snapchat.

Of course, as the TikTok user below points out, the “no beard” filter may leave you with a problem . . .