How Trump’s return showed us what we’ve gained since he left

A few weeks ago, The Atlantic published a piece titled, “I Miss the Thrill of Trump.”

It was a headline begging to be quote-tweeted with droll captions like, “I miss the thrill of polio” or “Ant misses the thrill of troubled boy with magnifying glass.” What struck me most about this opinion was not how much I didn’t miss Trump, which was entirely expected, but rather how much I hadn’t thought about him at all. Nobody should ever have to think about anybody as much as President Trump wanted everybody to think about him all the time. He was the galactic ambassador of the expression, “Living in your head rent-free”—his every move and utterance designed to leave as massive a neural footprint as possible. And then one day, after the climactic tragedy of the Capitol insurrection and subsequent social media ban, he was just gone. “Isn’t it satisfying, just to not hear his voice for a single goddamn second?” Jim Carrey-as-Joe Biden prophetically asked on Saturday Night Live last fall, after ‘pausing’ Alec Baldwin’s Trump, mid-sketch. “Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.” And bask we did.

In the absence of constant wild card Twitter dispatches, antagonistic policy-making, and ominous hate rallies—all of it refracted through the dual lenses of media and social media, there arose a subtle placidity. The world did not stop spinning so much as it just seemed to stabilize. But since stability is much more difficult to detect and celebrate than its absence, most of us were not waking up every day and actively doing so. It wasn’t until Trump resurfaced over this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to deliver his first major speech since losing the presidency that I understood what we’ve been missing. From the moment an obscenely tacky golden statue of Trump appeared at CPAC on Friday, wearing Betsy Ross board shorts and holding a magic wand, it was clear that we’d either entered a reverie in our Trumplessness, or—much worse—that the Trumplessness itself was merely a reverie. The former president took the main stage and lied about his accomplishments, lied some more about winning the 2020 election, inflamed transphobia for culture war clout, and teased a third presidential run in 2024. Although there were encouraging signs of progress, like MSNBC and CNN not airing the speech, the address was accompanied on Twitter by a typical long tail of memes, impersonations, and dunks, dragging me back, kicking and screaming, to a pre-January 6 state of mind. It wasn’t until we were firmly entrenched in Trump country once again, though, that I realized the full breadth of how different the last five weeks have been.

