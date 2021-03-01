How Trump’s return showed us what we’ve gained since he left

A few weeks ago, The Atlantic published a piece titled, “I Miss the Thrill of Trump.”
It was a headline begging to be quote-tweeted with droll captions like, “I miss the thrill of polio” or “Ant misses the thrill of troubled boy with magnifying glass.”
What struck me most about this opinion was not how much I didn’t miss Trump, which was entirely expected, but rather how much I hadn’t thought about him at all.
Nobody should ever have to think about anybody as much as President Trump wanted everybody to think about him all the time. He was the galactic ambassador of the expression, “Living in your head rent-free”—his every move and utterance designed to leave as massive a neural footprint as possible. And then one day, after the climactic tragedy of the Capitol insurrection and subsequent social media ban, he was just gone.
“Isn’t it satisfying, just to not hear his voice for a single goddamn second?” Jim Carrey-as-Joe Biden prophetically asked on Saturday Night Live last fall, after ‘pausing’ Alec Baldwin’s Trump, mid-sketch. “Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.”
And bask we did.
In the absence of constant wild card Twitter dispatches, antagonistic policy-making, and ominous hate rallies—all of it refracted through the dual lenses of media and social media, there arose a subtle placidity. The world did not stop spinning so much as it just seemed to stabilize. But since stability is much more difficult to detect and celebrate than its absence, most of us were not waking up every day and actively doing so.
It wasn’t until Trump resurfaced over this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to deliver his first major speech since losing the presidency that I understood what we’ve been missing.
From the moment an obscenely tacky golden statue of Trump appeared at CPAC on Friday, wearing Betsy Ross board shorts and holding a magic wand, it was clear that we’d either entered a reverie in our Trumplessness, or—much worse—that the Trumplessness itself was merely a reverie.
The former president took the main stage and lied about his accomplishments, lied some more about winning the 2020 election, inflamed transphobia for culture war clout, and teased a third presidential run in 2024. Although there were encouraging signs of progress, like MSNBC and CNN not airing the speech, the address was accompanied on Twitter by a typical long tail of memes, impersonations, and dunks, dragging me back, kicking and screaming, to a pre-January 6 state of mind.
It wasn’t until we were firmly entrenched in Trump country once again, though, that I realized the full breadth of how different the last five weeks have been.
The absence of Trump has not manifested as a void that needs filling but rather as amorphous negative space into which suddenly anything might enter and remain for a while. It started on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration when the anodyne meme of Bernie Sanders’ mittens enjoyed a shelf life far longer than it otherwise might have. It was a cute thing at first, and then it was very much no longer cute, but still, there he was in your Twitter timeline, clumsily photoshopped into another mildly unlikely place. It was the first hint of our newfound capacity for politics-adjacent frivolousness.
Conversations could suddenly flourish where there once had been no oxygen available for them. Every Friday morning, people spent hours online talking about WandaVision, the newly minted most popular TV show in the world. When Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar during a spellbinding performance on SNL—a show that has only thrived, post-Trump, by the way—people argued about it throughout an entire Sunday afternoon for some reason. Stonksgate soaked up several days’ worth of attention, and the discourse around the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, has gone on for weeks, splitting up into mini-discourses about Justin Timberlake overall, Justin Timberlake’s shoddy behavior toward Janet Jackson, and much more.
The political stories that did take hold in the popular imagination over the past five weeks, whether it be Ted Cruz’s crisis-ditching Cancun jaunt or Marjorie QAnon’s omnidirectional instability, suggest that many beyond the typical sycophants do, in fact, miss the thrill of Trump. However, without Trump overshadowing the entire political playing field, reporters finally seemed to discover that this Governor Cuomo guy is maybe not the savior he portrayed himself to be in his book about saving New York from the novel coronavirus. Trump’s exit from the presidency may have nothing to do with Cuomo finally coming under the journalistic microscope, but the timing is notable.
Aside from a lack of stories and conversations about Trump over the last five weeks, we’ve also been almost entirely spared from his commentary. Although he’s lately started going on Newsmax to comment on topics of the day such as Rush Limbaugh’s death and Tiger Woods’ traffic accident, Trump has only occasionally sent out messages like an angry letter to Mitch McConnell, which proved blissfully easy to ignore. Such dispatches may cross the transom but not in the way they did before when Trump was president and still on Twitter, when it felt like an artillery unit was delivering them with extreme prejudice.
Imagine all that we haven’t been hearing from Trump lately! We’ve missed out on his thoughts about everything related to the impeachment trial, the Neera Tanden confirmation figth, the implosion of The Lincoln Project, and the firings of Lou Dobbs and Gina Carano. Each of these instances inspired annoying conversations, sure, but nowhere near as annoying or prolonged as anything becomes once Trump puts his imprimatur on it.
Up until his cursed CPAC speech, we hadn’t even heard him trash Joe Biden’s first month as president. There is an unspoken rule that former presidents are not supposed to criticize their successors, and it took a social media gag to hold Trump to that rule, albeit temporarily.
Perhaps Sunday’s break from Trump’s unenforced gag order was only temporary, too, though.
After a brief flurry of hubbub around Trump’s majestic return to the spotlight, the conversation drifted elsewhere. Tweets about the former president sat alongside jokes about a line of dialogue from the latest episode of WandaVision, and then were dwarfed entirely by Golden Globes chatter.
Perhaps the thrill of Trump is easily replaced by the thrill of literally anything else grabbing and holding our collective attention at any time, something that seemed impossible for four years.