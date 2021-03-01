How Trump’s return showed us what we’ve gained since he left

advertisement advertisement

A few weeks ago, The Atlantic published a piece entitled, “I Miss the Thrill of Trump.”

It was a headline begging to be quote-tweeted with droll captions like, “I miss the thrill of polio” or “Ant misses the thrill of troubled boy with magnifying glass.” What struck me most about this thesis, though, was not how much I personally didn’t miss Trump, which was entirely expected, but rather how much time I’d spent recently not thinking about him at all. No one should ever have to think about anyone as much as President Trump wanted everyone to think about him all the time. He was the galactic ambassador of the expression, “Living in your head rent-free”—his every move and utterance designed to leave as massive a neural footprint as possible. And then one day, after the Capitol insurrection and Trump’s subsequent social media ban, it was as though he no longer existed. “Isn’t it satisfying, just to not hear his voice for a single goddamn second?” Jim Carrey-as-Joe Biden prophetically asked on Saturday Night Live last fall, after ‘pausing’ Alec Baldwin’s Trump, mid-sketch. “Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.” And bask we did, when the time finally came.

In the absence of constant wild card tweets, antagonistic policy-making, and ominous hate rallies—all of it refracted through the dual lenses of media and social media, there arose a subtle placidity. The world did not stop spinning so much as it seemed to stabilize. But since stability is much more difficult to detect and celebrate than its absence, most of us didn’t wake up each day and actively do so. It wasn’t until Trump resurfaced over this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to deliver his first major speech since losing the presidency that I understood what we’ve been missing. From the moment an obscenely tacky golden statue of Trump appeared at CPAC on Friday, wearing Betsy Ross board shorts and holding a magic wand, it was clear that we’d either entered a reverie in our Trumplessness, or—much worse—that the Trumplessness itself was merely a reverie. The former president took the main stage and lied about his accomplishments, lied some more about winning the 2020 election, inflamed transphobia for culture war clout, and teased a third presidential run in 2024. Although there were encouraging signs of progress, like MSNBC and CNN not airing the speech, the address was accompanied on Twitter by a typical long tail of memes, impersonations, and dunks, dragging me back, kicking and screaming, to a pre-January 6 state of mind. Once firmly entrenched in Trump country again, I realized the full breadth of how different the last five weeks have been.

