Inside the $70 million plan to build a beach in Manhattan

On a squat rectangular peninsula jutting out from Manhattan’s Meatpacking District into the Hudson river, a new kind of waterfront park will soon take shape. With gardens, waterside promenades, a giant ball field and, most uncommonly, a sandy beach with access to the water, the new park is redefining how New York and other cities can embrace the water on their doorsteps.

Part of a four-mile network of waterfront spaces that make up the Hudson River Park, this newest element is known as Gansevoort Peninsula. A public-private partnership funded primarily by the city, construction on the $70 million project is beginning this spring. It’s scheduled to open to the public in 2023.

It’s part of a project that has been in the works for 20 years, with dozens of new public facilities on piers and the edge of Manhattan. Though mostly narrow sites poking out over the water–and one controversial artificial island funded by billionaire Barry Diller–the park is trying to make the most out of a variety of disused sites. Once a fort used during the War of 1812, and later occupied by the New York City Department of Sanitation, the site has a long history as a part of the city’s active waterfront. This new part of the park does the most to bring people close to and even into the water.

It’s the first and only public sandy beach in Manhattan, though the water access is mostly intended for use by kayakers. But for Manhattan residents who would otherwise spend hours on public transit to get to a sandy shore like at Coney Island, the park’s beach is providing a rare amenity.

“From the get-go, the Gansevoort Peninsula was a prize imagined for the overall park,” says Noreen Doyle, acting president and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, which was established to design, build, and operate the network of parks along the river. Altogether, the parks see around 17 million visitors a year. “The idea of being able to be close enough to the water so that you can actually sit along its banks is just inspiring to people.”

The park’s design comes from the landscape architects at James Corner Field Operations, known for their work on the High Line. A variety of uses has been wedged onto the 5.5-acre site, including a beach and kayak launch, linear gardens and a dog run. Though the design emphasizes connections to the water, its undeniably dominant element is a ball field that takes up almost half its area. There are no other big fields for sports like soccer and baseball in this part of Manhattan.