World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: North America Finalists and Honorable Mentions

The best world changing idea overall in North America. Read about the winner, a carbon-negative vodka that comes from captured CO2.
Finalists
#HireDifferent, Creative Spirit
1% for the Planet Account, Bank of the West
AMP Robotics AI Platform, AMP Robotics
AXS Map, AXS Lab
Carbon-eating concrete, Solidia Technologies
COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, Everlywell
Essential Mask Brace, Fix the Mask
Freetouch, Freetouch
H2-Hydrogen Home, SoCalGas
Mycocycle, Mycocycle
Nextbite, Ordermark
Solar Water Farm Mobi, GivePower
The Converged Card, Idemia
Thrive, Thrive
TrueLimb, Unlimited Tomorrow
United for News, Internews
XO Full-Body, Powered Exoskeleton, Sarcos Robotics
Xvision Augmented Reality Surgical Solution, Augmedics
Honorable Mentions
3D Printed Homes, Mighty Buildings
Aumni, Aumni
Automated Onsite Localized Food & Feed Technology, CubicFarm Systems
Battery-as-a-Service, NIO
Bella, LivePerson
Biomilq, Biomilq
BlockEnergy, Emera Technologies
Buzz, Neosensory
Card Enablement Platform, Plastiq
CNL Business and Innovations Hub, HDR
Coffee Leaf Tea, Wize Coffee Leaf
Community Feeding Programs, Off the Grid
Contakt World, Contakt World
COVID-19 Tenant Support, Bedrock
Crowd-Solving for Global Humanitarian Nonprofits, SeaFreight Labs
CZ Biohub COVID-19 Response Effort, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Dascena, Dascena
Defeat By Tweet, Defeat By Tweet
Diversio, Diversio
DIY PPE, Fashion Girls for Humanity
Eightfold AI for Veterans, Eightfold.ai
Eos EnergyBlock with Znyth® Technology, Eos Energy Enterprises
FarmBox Foods, FarmBox Foods
Fight Forever Chemicals Campaign, Participant
Go X Self Driving Scooters, Go X
Google Maps Live View, Google
Great Sea Project, Great Sea Project
Hunger: Not Impossible, Not Impossible Labs
Indigo Carbon, Indigo Agriculture
Isolation and Testing Pods, SnapCab
Jamaa Birth Village Equal Access Midwifery Clinic, CannonDesign
Kettle, Kettle
Kilter, Kilter Rewards
Lynx, Amazon and Carrier
Mantarray, Curi Bio
Medically Home, Medically Home Group
Merlin Copilot, Merlin Mobility
Micra AV Leadless Pacemaker, Medtronic
Mindful Narrative, Persado
MultiUser Surgical Training, PrecisionOS Technology
Municipal vertical farming initiative, AeroFarms
Osomtex, Osomtex
PaPP App, Tekrevol
Peacebuilding Initiatives in Libya, United Nations Partners and Remesh
Phade, WinCup
Plan Your Vote, NBC News
Pledgeling, Pledgeling
Polyplexus, The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Protein Printing, AbSci
Remote Evaluations for Special Education Students, A.I.M.
Remote Soil Carbon Monitoring, Cloud Agronomics
Roam Wearable Tech, Roam Robotics
S-GRID Program, MovingWorlds
Sendle, Sendle
SiO2s vials, Si02 Materials Science
Sizini, Seven Tablets
Smarthive Monitoring, BeeHero
Spoke & Hub Technologies, Li-Cycle
Swoop Portable MR Imaging System, Hyperfine
The Innovation Fund, The Workers Lab
Timeshifter, Timeshifter
Ventilator Training Alliance, Allego
Vertical Harvest Farms, Vertical Harvest Farms
Wristcam, Wristcam