5 tips for inspiration when your creative reserves are depleted

We have spent an abnormal amount of time confined to our homes over the last year. It is clear the pandemic has not only wreaked havoc on our mental health but our relationships, our wallets, and our creativity. On top of that, most of us eagerly await a return to normalcy.

For many, it can be hard to get out of bed during turbulent times; and being creative is even more difficult. If you feel like this is you, this is a common trend, be assured, you are not alone. It has been reported that 19% of Americans are struggling with a mental illness this year, an increase of 1.5 million from previous years.

So, how can you be creative when the odds are stacked against you? I spoke with top creatives who broke down pandemic walls, void of inspiration, and found the strength to pursue their passions even amid tough times.

Take money out of mind (even when you need it)

From writing new songs to teaching myself to make videos, I found that constantly creating has a direct correlation on my mood. On days when I would wake up unmotivated, I would quickly feel reinvigorated from making a fun TikTok video or writing a new song. While these things had no direct correlation to my bottom line, they helped lift my mood and inspire me to work harder on my business where I could generate income. Many creatives are out of work this year—and it is hard to work on something that doesn’t directly create funds. But oftentimes, my creative work has been noticed by others and led to conversations down the line. Companies are often eager to turn to artists to add creativity to their brands.

“Inspiration can be an elusive thing. Sometimes, I am inspired out of necessity, like how I’m going to pay rent? The best kind of inspiration is when you get the idea to do something just because you feel like it and are curious about the process,” explains comedienne, actor, and singer Noël Wells. “I think ruts are not a bad thing, and being unmotivated is often seen as lazy in our culture, when it could just be a sign of needing to be nurtured or needing rest. I felt very uninspired for at least six months in 2020, but I had to remind myself this was actually an opportunity to refill the well.”

Even many long-practicing artists have to learn that it’s important to embed self-care in the creative process. Allow yourself to make it part of yours. Remember, it may not always come naturally.