5 things emotionally intelligent leaders do to retain remote workers

Even though the number of remote workers had been rising for years, COVID-19 forced an unprecedented number of employees to give working from home a try . For some, this was a welcome change, but for others it required a difficult mental and emotional adjustment.

One of the biggest challenges faced by remote employees is remaining engaged with their organizations and feeling that their employer understands what they are going through. A 2019 survey by Businessolver found that 82% of staff would think about leaving their organization for a more empathic company. Empathy is a major part of emotional intelligence. More than three-quarters of those surveyed stated they would work longer hours if they knew their employer cared about them.

At a time when in-person interactions have decreased due to this shift to remote work, the importance of emotional intelligence and feeling connected has only gotten greater. Letting employees know they are cared for is more difficult when a team is distributed, making it increasingly important that leaders put in additional effort.

Here are five things emotionally intelligent leaders do to make their remote employees want to stay:

They don’t assume everything’s okay

Having remote employees makes it more difficult to spot when someone is struggling. Typical outward signals of stress—such as a change in body language or presentation—can easily be hidden when an employee is not physically present.

Employees who are struggling may be hesitant to reach out to their supervisors (or others) for fear of being seen as needy, dependent, or unable to do the work they were hired to do. To overcome this challenge, emotionally intelligent leaders need to make the extra effort to solicit feedback and maintain strong relationships with staff members.