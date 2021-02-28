How to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards live on NBC without cable

After being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are finally here, although they won’t look like they have in years past.

The ceremony, usually known for its inappropriate monologue jokes and drunken guests, is likely to be a more subdued affair, semi-virtual, with a limited number of guests at the Beverly Hilton and at least some acknowledgment of the serious times we’re all living in. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who are returning as cohosts for the fourth time, will surely do their best to lighten the mood. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air tonight (Sunday, February 28) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT on NBC. If your’e a cord cutter who wants to stream the awards live on your TV, computer, or smartphone, we’ve rounded up some easy ways below.

Free ways to watch or stream the Globes

Locast : This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks, including NBC, in 29 markets and counting. Find Locast here.

: This nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks, including NBC, in 29 markets and counting. Find Locast here. Over-the-air antenna: As a reminder, NBC is available over the air.

Streaming services that offer NBC

The following subscription-based streaming services include NBC and let you watch it live. New subscribers can sometimes get a week free on these platforms:

Stream the Globes on NBC’s website or apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can watch NBC on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

Watch the Globes the next day

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will re-air the awards ceremony beginning on Monday.