advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:43 pm

Brighten up your home with the best statement lamps for every budget

Whether you’re looking for a bold table lamp or a playful desk light, we’ve got some brilliant ideas.

Brighten up your home with the best statement lamps for every budget
[Photo: courtesy Mitzi]

If you want to upgrade your living room or home office, but are wary of investing in new furniture, why not freshen things up by simply changing your lighting scheme? These statement lamps will elevate the look of any room, while offering a new perspective on your home.

SORT BY
All Categories
Design Within Reach Cobra Lamp

Design Within Reach Cobra Lamp

This fantastically oversized Greta Grossman design can also be found at the MoMA.

$489|Buy Now
Everly Quinn Suwanee Lamp

Everly Quinn Suwanee Lamp

This gold cloche-shaped table lamp offers a warm glow with a touch of glam.

$139.99|Buy Now
FLOS Goldman Desk and Table Lamp

FLOS Goldman Desk and Table Lamp

A chic interpretation of the classic banker’s lamp — complete with an emerald hooded shade.

$595|Buy Now
Gantri Iceberg Lamp

Gantri Iceberg Lamp

Peaks and edges create layers of brightness for a cozy effect.

$168|Buy Now
Gantri Pixel Lamp

Gantri Pixel Lamp

A gridded glow creates a soft light statement you can turn on with the flip of a switch.

$175|Buy Now
Hay Matin Table Lamp

Hay Matin Table Lamp

Add a rainbow of good light and style to your desktop.

$195|Buy Now
Hay PC Portable Lamp

Hay PC Portable Lamp

Ideal for campsites and those “one more chapter” nights.

$95|Buy Now
Jayson Home Petra Lamp

Jayson Home Petra Lamp

Made from alabaster and brass: a small footprint with a big payoff.

$375|Buy Now
Jonathan Adler Canaan Tapers Table Lamp

Jonathan Adler Canaan Tapers Table Lamp

Add a bold, modern light source made from stacked black and white marble.

$679|Buy Now
Jonathan Adler Globo Table Lamp

Jonathan Adler Globo Table Lamp

Stacked acrylic spheres provide a playful pop of color and intrigue.

$995|Buy Now
Mara Faceted Table Lamp

Mara Faceted Table Lamp

Like a crown jewel for your nightstand.

$268|Buy Now
Marilyn Velvet Table Lamp

Marilyn Velvet Table Lamp

Indulge in this texture-savvy design, made with tufted velvet contrasting a clean cotton shade.

$268 |Buy Now
Mitzi Mia 2 Light Table Lamp

Mitzi Mia 2 Light Table Lamp

This extremely eclectic marble base lamp provides two sources of light — both guaranteed to turn heads.

$406|Buy Now
Schoolhouse Matter Lamp

Schoolhouse Matter Lamp

This 60s-inspired globe lamp features both a sturdy, industrial concrete base and a built-in dimmer.

$319|Buy Now

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life