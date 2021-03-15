The six best places to buy stylish bedding that aren’t Anthropologie

Who doesn’t love diving into a new set of sheets or under a super soft quilt?

It’s also a great way to add color and personality to your bedroom with a simple change. Most brands play it safe, sticking to the solids, stripes, and other simplistic patterns dominate the bedding playing field. But we’re big supporters of unique textures, rich shades, and statement pillows and throws that feel luxe and are still as vibrant as your wildest dreams.

Want in? Here are our top six picks.

Schoolhouse

You might know Schoolhouse for the brand’s quirky, mid-century adjacent furniture and lighting, but don’t sleep on its bedding section. (Or, do. You know what we mean.) Schoolhouse’s bedding brings the same playful Americana sensibility to sheets, blankets, and throw pillows. The result: Bedding that’s fun, without looking like it was made for kids.

Coyuchi

So you want to go farmhouse—with a little more whimsy than Live Laugh Love-ing can provide you? Coyuchi’s earthy, organic bedding collection features updated takes on classic quilting, rustic topper blankets, and embroidered linens.

Serena & Lily

Turn your bedroom in that secret “vacation home” Pinterest board you have set to private. Dreamy layers of textured linens, interesting updates on trad patterns, and a strong commitment to the color blue make Serena & Lily’s collection unique and surprisingly versatile. Mix and match your picks of toile and palm prints and beachy throws for an oasis that feels perfectly at home.