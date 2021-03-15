advertisement
  • 10:13 am

The six best places to buy stylish bedding that aren’t Anthropologie

New linens are an easy way to give your home a spring refresh. Here are the best brands for design-forward sheets, quilts, comforters, and more.

[Photo: courtesy Serena & Lily]
By Rachel Raczka2 minute Read
Who doesn’t love diving into a new set of sheets or under a super soft quilt? 

It’s also a great way to add color and personality to your bedroom with a simple change. Most brands play it safe, sticking to the solids, stripes, and other simplistic patterns dominate the bedding playing field. But we’re big supporters of unique textures, rich shades, and statement pillows and throws that feel luxe and are still as vibrant as your wildest dreams.

Want in? Here are our top six picks.

[Photo: courtesy Schoolhouse]

Schoolhouse 
You might know Schoolhouse for the brand’s quirky, mid-century adjacent furniture and lighting, but don’t sleep on its bedding section. (Or, do. You know what we mean.) Schoolhouse’s bedding brings the same playful Americana sensibility to sheets, blankets, and throw pillows. The result: Bedding that’s fun, without looking like it was made for kids.

Schoolhouse bedding - From $44
[Photo: courtesy Coyuchi]

Coyuchi 
So you want to go farmhouse—with a little more whimsy than Live Laugh Love-ing can provide you? Coyuchi’s earthy, organic bedding collection features updated takes on classic quilting, rustic topper blankets, and embroidered linens. 

Coyuchi bedding - From $48
[Photo: courtesy Serena & Lily]

Serena & Lily
Turn your bedroom in that secret “vacation home” Pinterest board you have set to private. Dreamy layers of textured linens, interesting updates on trad patterns, and a strong commitment to the color blue make Serena & Lily’s collection unique and surprisingly versatile. Mix and match your picks of toile and palm prints and beachy throws for an oasis that feels perfectly at home.    

Serena & Lily bedding - From $68
[Photo: courtesy Lulu and George]

Lulu and Georgia 
Shabby chic’s Scandinavian cousin called, and she’s hanging out at Lulu and Georgia. Find dreamy bedding in French country stripes, modern linen duvets in earthy tones, and crochet and pom pom accents.

Lulu and Georgia bedding - From $40
[Photo: courtesy Jungalow]

Jungalow
For colorful botanical prints and opulent retro patterns, Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow brand is the boldest of our bunch. Her collection is full of covetable quilts and throws for a modern boho statement that reads sophisticated without losing its fair.

Jungalow bedding - From $62
[Photo: courtesy St. Frank]

St. Frank 
For a well-traveled home, turn to St. Frank’s luxury textiles. Dreamy kantha quilting, delicately embroidered silk, and patterns inspired by beautiful designs around the world, like a spectacular duvet designed in the spirit of vintage Muong textile from northern Vietnam.

St. Frank bedding - From $75

