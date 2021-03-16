These simple upgrades will turn your living room into a movie theater

I’ve spent a lot of time in front of the TV this year. If re-bingeing seasons of The Great British Bake Off was an art form, I’d be a master. One of the greats.

That said, my household has made small tweaks to our entertainment center that have vastly improved our weekends of going nowhere. Better lighting, external speakers, and cozier accessories have upgraded movie watching so it’s almost as good as the theatre experience I miss so, so much.

Throughout quarantine my life is divided into three main activities: work, sleep, play. And post-pandemic, I don’t expect to experience a massive day-to-day change. I’ve long rallied for making your bedroom more zen and workspace more convenient, but now, I’m going to give you my Ted Talk on creating an elevated living room that is indulgent, inviting, and comfortable.

Speakers

Sonos Beam Sound Bar

Not only do sound bars provide a greatly enhanced TV-watching experience, they double as a room-rocking sound system for your living room ambiance. This one from Sonos has a small footprint, plays nice with AI assistants, and has an expertly engineered sound profile tuned specifically to add clarity to dialogue, so you’ll never miss a word.

Devialet Phantom II 95dB Compact Speaker

Devialet’s pod-shaped speaker is another case of big sounds from a deceptively tiny package. The Phantom II is designed to not only look great, but fill a room with its pulsating woofers and crystal-clear sound.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

Also, on the sound bar front, VIZIO’s new Elevate rotates—yes, as in, it moves to face a viewer or up toward the ceiling—to best project music or cinema-quality immersive sound when you need it the most.